2023 October 12 15:10

Sallaum Lines opts for Wartsila’s Decarbonisation Programme

Technology group Wärtsilä’s Decarbonisation Programme will be applied to two Pure Car/Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels operated by Sallaum Lines DMCC Dubai, an international RoRo cargo operator, according to the company's release. Based on analysis and modelling, the programme will be tailored to these specific vessels so that the right solutions can be selected for optimal sustainability. Sallaum is the first Middle East operator to take advantage of this service. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in August 2023.

Among the potential solutions available through the Decarbonisation Programme are Wärtsilä’s energy saving solutions, as well as the introduction of alternative low- and zero-carbon fuels.



The Sallaum Lines vessels selected for this programme are the 183-metre long ‘Silver Queen’ and ‘Silver Sky’ PCTC’s, both of which can carry 4,900 cars. The delivery time for the programme is three months.



