2023 October 12 15:03

Maersk signs deal with Starlink for its Ocean fleet

A.P. Moller - Maersk, the global leader of integrated container logistics, is embarking on a collaboration with Starlink, the pioneering satellite internet constellation developed by SpaceX, according to the company's release.

Maersk’s more than 330 own operated container vessels will have Starlink installed, enabling high-speed internet with speeds over 200 Mbps. The service is a leap forward in terms of internet speed and latency which will bring significant benefits in terms of both crew welfare and business impact.

The agreement comes after a successful pilot phase where crew members on more than 30 Maersk vessels have had the opportunity to test the Starlink technology – resulting in very positive feedback.



Besides obvious benefits from highspeed internet resulting in seamless streaming and high definition videocalls for crew members, high-speed, low latency internet will also facilitate cost saving measures by moving business critical applications into the cloud and by strengthening remote support and inspections of the vessels.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.