2023 October 12 13:21

Van Oord signs IRBC Agreement for the Renewable Energy Sector

Van Oord has become the first marine contractor to join the IRBC Agreement for the Renewable Energy Sector, according to the company's release. In the agreement, solar and wind energy companies, branch associations, the Dutch government, knowledge institutes, NGOs and trade unions are working together.

The aim of the agreement is to promote international responsible business conduct (IRBC) in the renewable energy sector. This is done by jointly identifying risks in the value chain in the field of human rights and the environment and addressing or preventing them, for example through collective projects.

Signing the covenant is in line with Van Oord's sustainability ambitions. Sustainability, innovation and collaboration are key to successfully facing today’s global challenges. Together we can create new solutions that contribute to a better world.