2023 October 12 11:20

Tallink Grupp launches vessel Victoria I on the Tallinn-Helsinki route

Tallink Grupp launches its vessel Victoria I on the company’s route between Tallinn and Helsinki with a daily departure from each capital starting from Thursday, 12 October 2023, according to the company's release.

Adding Victoria I to operate on the company’s Tallinn-Helsinki route, will allow Tallink to reopen the popular 22-hour cruise service between Tallinn and Helsinki and also restores the company’s daily departures between to pre-pandemic levels, offering altogether 14 departures between the two Nordic capitals every day.

Tallink Grupp’s passenger vessel Victoria I, built in 2004 and sailing under the Estonian flag, has been previously operating on the company’s Tallinn-Stockholm route. Victoria I was chartered out to provide accommodation service to Scotland from July 2022 and returned to her home port Tallinn in August 2023. The vessel can carry 2,500 passengers, it has 740 cabins and 1040 lane metres for passenger and cargo vehicles. Formerly, company’s vessel Silja Europa operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route offering the 22-hour cruise service, however, the vessel currently remains in charter providing accommodation service in the Netherlands since 2022.



AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company’s fleet consists of 15 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.