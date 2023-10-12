2023 October 12 09:55

MAN Energy Solutions signs with Spire to accelerate digitalisation strategy

MAN Energy Solutions has selected Spire Global, Inc., a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, to provide weather data and real-time automatic identification system (AIS) vessel-tracking data, according to the company's release.

According to McKinsey & Co, the shipping industry can decrease fuel consumption by 1% through optimised vessel execution and performance management mechanisms, utilising AIS and weather data for route mapping.

MAN Energy Solutions will accordingly integrate Spire’s AIS and weather data into – among other tools – its digital solution, MAN-CEON, a digital platform used to support monitoring and advisory tools for the decarbonisation and optimisation of marine, power and industrial equipment. This integration aims to provide customers with improved performance, troubleshooting and decarbonisation insights.

To further accelerate the rate of digitalisation in the maritime industry, MAN Energy Solutions and Spire will also collaborate on the development of AI models designed to analyse engine data and create more cost-efficient solutions for its customers.

Spire Global is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Among other things, the data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides information on global weather intelligence and ship movements. Spire has eight offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Singapore.