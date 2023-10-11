2023 October 11 16:55

SNSZ Shipyard kicks off sea trials of the MCMV Lev Chernavin

The eighth Alexandrite-class mine countermeasures vessel to join the Baltic Fleet





Image courtesy of the USC press office



The keel-laying ceremony for the 8th Alexandrit-class MCMV was held in July 2020. The ship was named after Rear Admiral Lev Chernavin.



This mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700 was designed by Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau (a company of USC) for Russian Navy.

The ship of the new generation features the most advanced technology and naval architecture and marine engineering, the world's largest monolithic hull of fiber-glass plastic made by the vacuum infusion method. Monolithic hulls fabricated from glass-reinforced plastic feature higher strength and survivability compared to steel hulls. They also have lower mass and do not suffer from corrosion. With a proper service, their life cycle is unlimited. The ship’s anti-mine gear includes an unmanned boat to search and find mines without a single risk to people’s life.

Key particulars: Displacement: 890 tonne; LOA: about 62 meters; Breadth overall: about 10 meters; Cruising speed (at full displacement): 16 knots; Complement: 44.



The history of Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard based in Saint-Petersburg dates back to 1912. Today the shipyard is a subsidiary of the Russian shipbuilding conglomerate, the United Shipbuilding Corporation. The company is a leader in composite shipbuilding in Russia. The vessels are manufactured from conventional steel, composite materials, low-magnetic steel, aluminum-magnesium alloys. The shipyard has built over 500 warships and vessels of 43 designs for the Russian Navy and foreign customers.