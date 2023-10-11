2023 October 11 16:05

Advent’s fuel cells to power Technohull vessel

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sectors, and Technohull, a leading manufacturer of high technology and high-performance luxury boats headquartered in Lavrio, Greece, have announced an agreement to collaborate on the development of a hybrid and environmentally-friendly electric propulsion system. This system will utilize Advent’s eMethanol-powered fuel cells (“Serene”) and batteries to provide a reliable and efficient electricity supply for a specially designed Technohull vessel.

The initial focus is to integrate Advent's Serene systems into a Technohull boat to achieve a significant range, at planing speed, and in open sea conditions. The compact battery that will be integrated as part of the project will be notably smaller than what would typically be required for a traditional battery-only solution to achieve the same range. This will significantly lower the Total Cost of Ownership, compared to a battery-only solution. Advent’s Serene systems will use eMethanol, which is derived from green hydrogen and captured carbon dioxide and will therefore generate net-zero emission electricity.

Advent’s SereneU solution, a 4th generation eMethanol-powered hydrogen fuel cell that will be used, can be configured to provide power of up to 250kW. Advent’s Serene systems produce low noise and vibrations, therefore allowing passengers to avoid exposure to the typical engine noise, vibrations, and exhaust odors associated with motor vessels, creating a more comfortable and peaceful experience.

eMethanol has gained significant traction as a potential green fuel for the maritime industry due to its high energy density, ease of handling and low emissions. As the maritime industry looks to reduce its carbon footprint and comply with increasingly strict environmental regulations, eMethanol has emerged as a promising alternative to traditional fossil fuels.



Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in California, Greece, Denmark, Germany, and the Philippines.

TECHNOHULL is a leading manufacturer of high-performance luxury boats that are designed, engineered, and built exclusively in Greece. Founded in 2005, it has built more than 1.500 boats, which are currently cruising across the world.



