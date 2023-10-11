2023 October 11 12:41

OOCL names its sixth eco-friendly 24,188 TEU vessel “OOCL Gdynia”

Today, Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (“OOCL”) held the naming ceremony of a 24,188 TEU newbuilding at Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (DACKS) shipyard. This mega containership is named OOCL Gdynia. Following its naming, OOCL will have received half of the twelve eco-friendly 24,000 TEU class series vessels ordered in 2020 by the company.

OOCL Gdynia will serve the OOCL’s Asia-Europe LL3 loop line together with her sister vessels. The port rotation is:

Shanghai / Xiamen / Nansha / Hong Kong / Yantian / Cai Mep / Singapore / Piraeus / Hamburg / Rotterdam / Zeebrugge / Valencia / Piraeus / Abu Dhabi / Port Kelang / Shanghai



