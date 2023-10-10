2023 October 10 13:47

LR awards Approval in Principle for ERMA FIRST’s Carbon Capture & Storage System

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to ERMA FIRST for its amine absorption-based Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) system.

ERMA FIRST’s CCS system uses absorption technology to mix CO2 (carbon dioxide) flue gases with a proprietary amine solvent, which is then heated to produce a chemical reaction which reverses the absorption and separates the CO2 from the solvent. The CO2 from this process is then liquified and stored under cryogenic conditions onboard with the solvent ready to use in the same process again, creating a regenerative loop for CCS.

With the ability to capture a significant amount of CO2 from exhaust emissions, ship owners and operators will be able to meet and exceed the IMO’s strengthened emission reduction targets, whilst increasing their vessels’ lifecycle.

LR’s AiP, as part of the Risk-Based Certification process, has enabled the technology to achieve this important milestone and allows ERMA FIRST to proceed with onboard pilot testing of the application, whilst LR continues to support its industry partners in de-risking their maritime assets.

The AiP builds upon the commercial success of ERMA FIRST’s ballast water treatment system, the ERMA FIRST FIT BWTS, which received type approval from LR back in November 2018.



Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a global professional services group specialising in marine engineering and technology. Created more than 260 years ago as the world’s first marine classification society, to improve and set standards for the safety of ships.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Greece, ERMA FIRST is a leading manufacturer of ballast water treatment systems (BWΤS) and sustainable marine equipment solutions.