2023 October 10 10:02

Van Oord’s flexible fallpipe vessel Nordnes reaches subsea rock installation milestone

Van Oord’s flexible fallpipe vessel Nordnes has reached a remarkable milestone. The vessel has installed 20 million tonnes of rock, according to the company's release.

Since 2005, Nordnes has been installing rocks on the seabed to protect and stabilise offshore energy infrastructure on projects all around the world.



Nordnes is part of Van Oord’s fleet of flexible fallpipe vessels, which are highly efficient for subsea rock installation. The vessels are equipped with a unique flexible fallpipe system and remote operating vehicles (ROV), allowing them to install rock at a high level of accuracy.