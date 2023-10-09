2023 October 9 17:26

SAL Heavy Lift targets offshore wind with new vessel charters

SAL Heavy Lift is adding two top modern semi-submersible deck carriers through long term charters with its partner Shanghai Salvage, according to Seatrade Maritime.



The Zhong Ren 121 and Zhong Ren 122 will be delivered in Shanghai between December 2023 and February 2024 and marketed through the Jumbo-SAL-Alliance.



The new vessels are designed to meet the requirements for more powerful heavy lift vessels in the offshore wind sector.

The 26,000 dwt vessels are 169 m long, 39.8 m wide, fitted with ultra-modern DP2 technology, and accommodation facilities for up to 59 people.

SAL has been working intensively on the topic of semi-submersible deck carriers for years. In 2021, a special department was founded for this purpose. SAL has been acting as commercial agent for two Pan Ocean deck carriers since 2017, gaining valuable experience in the project-based chartering of external tonnage.



Following delivery, SAL will have the opportunity to utilise the two vessels for cargo transports from Asia to Europe. Afterwards, they will be deployed for an offshore wind farm project in the USA.

Once the wind farm project has been completed, SAL intends to extend the charter contracts with Shanghai Salvage for an additional two to three years.



