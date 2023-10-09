2023 October 9 16:41

Everimpact and Green Instruments selected for evaluation by Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative

Safetytech Accelerator, in collaboration with CoolCo, MOL and Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited, has chosen Green Instruments and Everimpact as the first two technology providers to be evaluated by the flagship Methane Abatement in Maritime innovation initiative (MAMII) to tackle the challenge of measuring methane emissions from combustion onboard ships, according to MAMII's release.

Launched in September 2022 and led by Safetytech Accelerator, MAMII brings together industry leaders, technology innovators, and maritime stakeholders to advance technologies for measuring and mitigating methane emissions in the maritime sector. It currently has 16 leading shipping companies as Anchor Partners.

Safetytech Accelerator evaluated more than 80 methane measurement technology companies and initially selected 12 to join their technology ecosystem. From this cohort, Everimpact and Green Instruments, have been the first invited to join an evaluation phase that include feasibility studies and pilots in partnership with MAMII Anchor Partners CoolCo, MOL, and Shell. In its first year, MAMII has focused on identifying and evaluating new technologies to monitor and reduce methane emissions from LNG-fuelled vessels, with a particular emphasis on measuring unburned methane in the exhaust stack, known as ‘methane slip’. Once these solutions are validated, the initiative will seek to encourage adoption by shipping companies.

Green Instruments is a global organisation headquartered in Denmark, specialising in cutting-edge measurement and analysis technologies for both marine and land-based industries. Their G7000 CEMS is known for its SOx and CO2 monitoring capabilities for scrubber applications. The solution has not only proven its resilience in the harshest maritime conditions but also boasts a global service network, ensuring support reaches every corner of the world. The upcoming G7200 is set to elevate user-friendliness and serviceability even further. With its modular design, it unlocks a multitude of options for monitoring a wide array of gases.

Everimpact started its journey as a real-time GHG monitoring platform for cities using satellites, sensors and AI. It has partnered with Mitsubishi and Wilhelmsen to launch a sensor-based continuous emissions measurement system (CEMS) for ships, which is already implemented on a Mitsubishi vessel. Everimpact offers a gas analyser and platform measuring GHG emissions – CH4, CO2, CO, NO, NO2 and SO2 – from exhaust stacks in real time. The solution uses a cabinet that is safely deployed away from the stack yet connected via a heated sample line.



CoolCo is a growth-oriented owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers. Using its integrated, in-house vessel management platform, CoolCo provides charterers and third-party LNG vessel owners with modern and flexible management and transportation solutions, delivering a lesser-emitting form of energy that supports decarbonization efforts, economic growth, energy security, and improvements in quality of life. CoolCo intends to leverage its industry relationships to make further accretive acquisitions of in-service LNGCs, and to selectively pursue newbuild opportunities.



MOL develops various social infrastructure businesses centering on ocean shipping, technologies, and services to meet ever-changing social needs including environmental protection. The MOL fleet includes dry bulk ships (bulk carriers), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, car carriers, and oil tankers. In addition to its traditional shipping businesses, MOL is also developing social infrastructure businesses.

Safetytech Accelerator, established by Lloyd’s Register, is the first fully dedicated technology accelerator focused on advancing innovation in safety critical industries, with a mission to make the world safer, more resilient, and more sustainable through the wider adoption of technology.



CoolCo, United Overseas Management, Capital Gas, Celsius Tankers, Global Meridian Holdings, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, NYK Line, MISC, TMS Cardiff Gas, Maran Gas Maritime, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Carnival Corporation & Plc, Seaspan Corporation, Shell, Lloyd’s Register and Knutsen Group.