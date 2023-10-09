2023 October 9 11:24

DNV launches new guidelines for Onboard Carbon capture Systems on board ships

DNV has published new guidelines for the safe installation of onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS) system on board ships, amid growing pressure on the shipping industry to develop effective technologies to reduce emissions as part of the ongoing maritime energy transition.

Different methods for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions will be necessary to achieve international, regional, and national emissions targets. Post-combustion OCCS on board trading ships is expected to be among these future solutions, especially on vessels where the use of alternative fuels is not feasible.

DNV's new guidelines are designed to be used by stakeholders across the value chain, including ship designers, builders, OCCS system manufacturers, and ship owners, and apply to both newbuilds and retrofits. They cover all aspects for safe installation, including exhaust pre-treatment, absorption with the use of chemicals/amines, after-treatment systems, liquefaction processes, CO2 storage, and transfer systems.

DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.