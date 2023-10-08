  • Home
  • News
  • TEN LTD. announces delivery and long-term employment of first of four LNG powered Aframax tankers
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 October 8 16:03

    TEN LTD. announces delivery and long-term employment of first of four LNG powered Aframax tankers

    The gross revenues from this four-vessel industrial program are expected to reach $520 million

    TEN, Ltd (TEN) took the delivery of the LNG powered Aframax tanker, Njord DF, the first in a series of four high-spec eco designed vessels built against long-term employment to a major European state-owned oil concern, the Company said.

    The introduction of this vessel kickstarts the delivery of the Company’s existing green growth program with now nine remaining vessels expected to be gradually introduced to TEN’s fleet over the next ten quarters.

    The gross revenues from this four-vessel industrial program are expected to reach $520 million should all extension options get exercised.

    TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 30 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including four dual-fuel LNG powered Aframax vessels, two DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber-fitted suezmax vessels and two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 8.4 million dwt.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 October 8

16:03 TEN LTD. announces delivery and long-term employment of first of four LNG powered Aframax tankers
15:10 Progress on safety guidelines for hydrogen- and ammonia-fuelled ships - IMO
14:16 ETFuels to deliver competitive green fuel at Hyperscale for shipping customers on both sides of the Atlantic
13:35 Shipowners move bunkering operations offshore to avoid congestion at Panama Canal - Monjasa
12:08 Colombia’s main export port Cartagena connects over 840 ports in 140 countries
10:12 Unifeeder launches shipment from Kakinada Port, India

2023 October 7

15:26 RINA joins forces with SEA Index to drive more sustainability in superyacht industry
13:42 OOCL recognized as “Best Shipping Line – Intra-Asia” again
12:19 Shipping routes and maritime hubs’ actions to cut shipping’s GHG emissions examined at IMO-Singapore NextGEN Connect workshop in Singapore
10:07 BW LPG and ADNOC enter first LPG bunker supply deal in the Middle East
09:37 Peel Ports Group reduces operational GHG emissions by almost one third in three years

2023 October 6

18:06 Forth Ports launches its commitment to Net Zero
17:56 RZD rehabilitates stretch of railroad tracks on the BAM busiest section to transport freight to the Pacific ports
17:47 Export freights from the Port of Valencia decrease by 2.08% in September 2023
17:47 PortNews Week 40 headlines summary
17:42 MOL becomes new strategic shareholder in Odfjell Oceanwind
17:19 DNV awards AiP for Hanwha Ocean’s new 270K LNG carrier design
16:42 SAL Heavy Lift strengthens its fleet with super modern deck carriers
16:27 Japan's 1st LNG-fueled ferries win Good Design Award 2023
15:55 OOCL announces new China Cambodia Thailand Service
14:44 Nevsky Shipyard launches the 23130 design medium size sea-going tanker Vasily Nikitin
14:42 TGE Marine completes VLGC gas trial
14:22 Dutch Government invests in Samskip multimodal expertise for Modal Shift Program
13:32 Maersk Tankers launches its first ever pool in the Long-Range 1 tanker segment
13:11 APM Terminals Liberia adds two Liebherr 600 mobile harbour cranes
12:41 Maersk launches new rail offering from Barcelona to Southern France for shorter transit times
12:37 Russian-flagged ships with certain export cargo to get priority at the country's seaports
12:15 Russian grain exports in Q1, 2023/24 season soar 61%
12:14 Sea-Intelligence publishes the Global Liner Performance report for August 2023
11:40 Renault Group, Volvo Group and CMA CGM Group join forces
11:02 Yanbu Industrial Port ships first ever bitumen cargo
10:52 Posco bulk carrier to be fuelled with new bio-marine fuel
10:22 German steel company ThyssenKrupp invests in the port of Rotterdam
10:08 Frontline and Euronav are in discussions on an integrated solution to the strategic and structural deadlock
09:58 MerlinGroup retrofits dry cargo vessel Sayonara with Stage V engines
09:31 Russia agreed on the creation of its Navy’s permanent base in Abkhazia
09:19 Government to subsidise loans for the purchase of merchant ships by Russian companies
09:02 Port of Long Beach named ‘Best West Coast Seaport’
08:22 CE Delft: CII could cut EU shipping’s emissions by 30% if enforced correctly

2023 October 5

18:03 Port of Oakland joins environmental non-profit Green Marine
17:33 S. Korea stresses compliance with UNSC resolutions after report on suspicious N.K. tanker
17:13 Seaspan signs MoU with AES for LNG bunkering in Panama
16:58 RZD rail network’s nine-month box traffic rises 13.1% to 5.4 million TEUs
16:33 Carbon Clean and Samsung Engineering partners on marine carbon capture solutions
16:13 Latest Wartsila engine to make its debut powering new luxury cruise ships
15:33 Green Ships AS and Bourbon Horizon AS sign MoU with Amogy
15:16 Antey Group’s live crab-laden ships bound for the Far East via the NSR
15:13 Gunvor Group and Solvang form JV to own and operate 5 next generation Panamax VLGCs
14:43 Low water hampers Rhine river shipping in Germany
14:12 Port of Rotterdam supports ZEMBA initiative with additional incentive for sustainable shipping fuels
13:42 Vard Marine, Heddle Shipyards, and American Bureau of Shipping Canada, announce a new initiative in support of the Vigilance next generation offshore patrol vessel
13:12 WinGD issues NOL for Chevron's Taro Ultra Advanced 40 for both VLSFO and LNG general use
12:55 Global Ports terminals in St. Petersburg handled 27 000 cars in April-September
12:41 CMA CGM announces the creation of ZEBOX UK in Manchester
12:21 Austal Australia delivers 17th Guardian-class Patrol Boat
12:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 40, 2023
11:43 ABS joins Korean industry leaders on 3D printing project for ship operations
11:22 Proposal to create a project entity to handle the North-South ITC development gets green light
11:13 COSCO SHIPPING drives shore power in Hamburg
10:15 ABP signs deal to explore opportunities in Cromarty Firth to support green energy
09:49 Next attempt to auction off shares of a bankrupt tanker fleet operator
09:48 Rotterdam PortXL and GTT enter into strategic partnership

2023 October 4

18:07 Port of Hamburg wins award for best seaport in Europe
17:42 TotalEnergies Marine Fuels completes first LNG bunker operations for new dual-fuelled vessels owned by the Angelicoussis Group
17:24 MOL and EDF Renewables partner up for offshore wind and green hydrogen opportunities
17:03 Van Oord starts cable installation at Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm
16:48 CPC set to boost crude exports by 8.5% to 63.7 million tonnes by this year-end
16:45 DP World starts construction of a new container terminal in Gresik, East Java
16:18 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries introduces new container-type data center with immersion/air-cooled hybrid cooling system
15:47 Yaroslavl Shipyard launches 02220-series Yaroslavets-M crew transfer boat