2023 October 8 10:12

Unifeeder launches shipment from Kakinada Port, India

The inaugural shipment embarked on it's journey from Kakinada Port on 24th August 2023, carrying a total of 230 TEUs.



Kakinada Container Terminal (KCT) Pvt Ltd, located in the eastern part of India, serves as a vital weather terminal within the Kakinada Deep Water Port in Andhra Pradesh, Unifeeder said.



KCT enjoys excellent connectivity via the National Highway to major cities in the vicinity and handles a diverse range of container cargo, from frozen to dry cargo. The terminal is a key hub for the rice commodity, served by the railway line from Raipur to Kakinada.



This marks a milestone for Unifeeder in serving Eastern India with customized transport solutions, ensuring quick transit and enhanced connectivity to meet evolving supply chain demands of our customers.