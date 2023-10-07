2023 October 7 09:37

Peel Ports Group reduces operational GHG emissions by almost one third in three years

The figures confirm the Group has reduced Scope 1 & Scope 2 emissions across its port operations by a total of 32%



Peel Ports Group has significantly reduced its greenhouse gas emissions across its port facilities, cutting these by almost a third since 2020. The reduction is revealed in the group’s new 51-page ESG report - one of the most detailed reports of its kind to be produced by any UK port operator of similar size, the Group said.



As the country’s second largest port operator, Peel Ports has published the document to showcase their commitments to sustainable port operations.



The independently verified figures confirm the group has reduced Scope 1 & Scope 2 emissions across its port operations by a total of 32 per cent, against its 2020 baseline and using a market-based accounting approach.



The company’s Scope 1 emissions across its port operations have fallen by 47 per cent alone during that time, largely helped by transitioning to using biofuels instead of diesels in straddle carriers and other equipment, and through the electrification of 97 per cent of the group’s vehicle fleet.



The annual report will enable Peel Ports Group to effectively monitor and deliver on its ESG ambitions as it seeks to become the number one sustainable port organisation in the UK.



The report details investments and initiatives to help the company reach the net zero milestone by 2040 across all of its locations in the UK and Ireland, nearly two years after the company first declared its ambitious net-zero plans.



It further delves into how Peel Ports Group’s ESG strategy is underpinned by several UN Sustainable Development goals to help it make a meaningful impact globally.



The strategy aligns with four UN priority goals: Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Climate Action and Life Below Water.



Future ESG and Sustainability reports will continue to effectively measure progress to help ensure success.