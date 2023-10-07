2023 October 7 15:26

RINA joins forces with SEA Index to drive more sustainability in superyacht industry

RINA has taken a significant step within the superyacht sector



RINA, a globally renowned European classification society and certification authority, has taken a significant step within the superyacht sector by becoming a corporate member of the Superyacht Eco Association (SEA Index), a consumer oriented non-profit organization advocating more transparency and energy- efficiency from the superyacht industry, RINA press release said.



The SEA Index, an established pioneering tool launched in 2020 and emanation of the Yacht Club de Monaco, provides all yacht owners with impartial and third-party verified tools to evaluate the environmental impact of superyachts. This latest collaboration will complement the existing phases of the SEA Index, which include Phase III (launched in July this year, evaluating the energy intensity of yachts above 25 meters and based on the rated installed engines and generators on board) and Phase IV (launched in Cannes early September in collaboration with Azimut Yachts, evaluating the energy intensity of yachts ranging from 0 to 24 meters based on their fuel consumption).



This collaboration with RINA marks a pivotal moment in its ongoing efforts to promote environmental responsibility within the sector. RINA and the Superyacht Eco Association are teaming up to work on another essential segment of the SEA Index tool, focusing on the fuel consumption analysis of yachts exceeding 500 gross tons (GT) and above 25 meters in length.