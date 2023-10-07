2023 October 7 13:42

OOCL recognized as “Best Shipping Line – Intra-Asia” again

The award was handed over at the 2023 AFLAS Awards ceremony in Singapore



Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (OOCL) was recognized as the “Best Shipping Line – Intra-Asia” at the 2023 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards’ ceremony held at the JW Marriot Hotel Singapore South Beach on September 28, OOCL said in its media release.



The winners of “Best Shipping Line” at AFLAS Awards are assessed and determined by various requirements and criteria, such as maintenance of schedule integrity, effective and easy-to-use IT systems, comprehensive ports of call etc. This year, OOCL outperformed its industry peers in the Intra-Asia market and won the trophy of “Best Shipping Line – Intra-Asia”. OOCL received the same award again after 2021, demonstrating the company's ability to maintain high-quality services in an ever-changing environment.



Commenting on the award win, Mr. Michael Xu, Director of Trades at OOCL said, “We would like to thank Asia Cargo News, our customers, and our business partners for their support to OOCL. The market has changed at an unprecedented scale in recent years, and OOCL has been responding actively. In 2023, OOCL has further strengthened its services by introducing new services in our Intra-Asia as well as the global network and promoting our online booking platform FreightSmart. Today, we are very encouraged by this honor, a recognition of the success that we have in maintaining best-in-class service quality under an evolving environment, especially in the Intra-Asia market. Moving forward, OOCL will continue to create values for our old and new customers, and to be the carrier of choice as always.”



Hosted by leading shipping and logistics publication Asia Cargo News, the annual AFLAS Awards is one of the most anticipated industry events in the Asia Pacific region. The awards recognize service providers from different categories for their excellent performance and achievements across a range of criteria. Award winners are determined by a 3-step assessment process, involving more than 15,000 voters, which makes the awards results a true reflection of user’s opinion.



“Orient Overseas Container Line" and “OOCL" are trade names for transportation provided separately by: Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (“OOCLL") and OOCL (Europe) Limited respectively and both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Orient Overseas (International) Limited, a public company (0316) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, OOCL is one of the world's largest integrated international container transportation and logistics companies, with about 130 offices in more than 100 major cities. Linking Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa and Oceania, the company offers transportation services to all the major trading economies of the world. OOCL is also an industry leader in the use of the latest technologies to enhance global supply chains.