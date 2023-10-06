2023 October 6 16:27

Japan's 1st LNG-fueled ferries win Good Design Award 2023

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that Japan's first LNG-fueled ferries, the "Sunflower Kurenai" and "Sunflower Murasaki", operated by MOL Group Company MOL Sunflower Ltd., received the Good Design Award 2023, from the Japan Industrial Design Promotion Organization (JDP). This is the first time in 33 years that long-distance ferries have received this award.



In selecting the ferries for the award, the judges gave it high marks, noting that, "With the recent emergence of various problems in truck logistics, the modal shift is an urgent issue. However, diesel engines are the main source of power for vessels as well, and environmental measures are required. Against this situation, these vessels are the first LNG-fueled ferries in Japan. They are expected to protect the environment of the navigation areas as well as the ports. While reflecting more than 100 years of history in the naming and tailoring of the vessels' interior, we also appreciated the skillful incorporation of updates in line with the times, such as the use of QR codes to provide information and the terminals incorporating universal design."



The Good Design Award 2023 will help the MOL Group's ferry business accelerate the popularity of its "Casual Cruise Concept".