2023 October 6 15:55

OOCL announces new China Cambodia Thailand Service

OOCL introduced the new China Cambodia Thailand Service (CCT1 & CCT2) that will further strengthen Intra-Asia service network by connecting China, Cambodia and Thailand.

CCT1 and CCT2 will enhance the network coverage in the region. CCT1 and CCT2 will directly connect multiple ports between Thailand, China, Vietnam and Cambodia to cater for the increasing demand in the market.

CCT1 port rotation: Bangkok (PAT) - Bangkok (Suksawat) - Laem Chabang – Ho Chi Minh – Ningbo – Shanghai – Laem Chabang - Bangkok (PAT)



CCT2 port rotation: Bangkok (PAT) - Laem Chabang - Ningbo – Shanghai - Shekou - Sihanoukville - Bangkok (PAT)



The first sailing of CCT1 and CCT2 will start from Bangkok on November 5 and November 4, 2023 respectively.



