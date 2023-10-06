2023 October 6 13:32

Maersk Tankers launches its first ever pool in the Long-Range 1 tanker segment

Maersk Tankers has launched its first ever pool in the Long-Range 1 (LR1) tanker segment, with Sanmar Shipping becoming its first member.

The new LR1 pool offers pool management to owners of tankers ranging from 55,000-80,000 tons DWT and builds on Maersk Tankers’ experience in the commercial management of tankers of all sizes, from 10,000 tons deadweight (DWT) to LR2 vessels. It will offer partners access to earning spikes in the spot market with the benefit of an array of vessel optimisation opportunities.

Following many years of collaboration, most recently in the LR2 segment, Sanmar Shipping has now entrusted Maersk Tankers with the management of a recently bought LR1 tanker.

Maersk Tankers operates across cargo markets with a global customer network and extensive cargo book.



Maersk Tankers is a service company that provides commercial management solutions for shipowners in the tanker industry, operating one of the largest tanker fleets in the world.

Maersk Tankers employs approximately 300 employees in Denmark, Singapore, India and the U.S. and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.