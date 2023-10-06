2023 October 6 11:02

Yanbu Industrial Port ships first ever bitumen cargo

King Fahad Industrial Port has successfully shipped 5,500 tons of bitumen to South Africa onboard bulk carrier IANTHE last month, making it the first ever shipment of the oil byproduct from the Yanbu based hub. The South Africa bound cargo also marks the resumption of bitumen exports by Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company (Luberef) after a gap of twenty years, according to Mawani's release.

The latest milestone reflects the steps undertaken by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) to position the national ports sector as a key vehicle to fulfil Vision 2030’s ambition of transforming the Kingdom into a leading industrial powerhouse and logistics hub.

As the Kingdom’s largest trade facility for petroleum and petrochemicals on the Red Sea, King Fahad Industrial Port is ideally-located and well-equipped to provide a range of competitive and cost-efficient solutions to industrial complexes situated in Yanbu.