2023 October 5 16:13

Latest Wartsila engine to make its debut powering new luxury cruise ships

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply its recently introduced Wärtsilä 25DF dual-fuel (LNG) engine for two new sail-assisted luxury cruise ships. The vessels are being built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique (CdA) shipyard in France for Orient Express Silenseas, part of French hospitality group, Accor. There is an option for an additional two vessels. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in May 2023.

The Wärtsilä 25DF engine is the most efficient and most environmentally friendly marine engine in its power range. It features a two stage turbocharging system, common rail fuel injection, and cylinder wise combustion control. This enables unparalleled power density and efficiency across the full operating range, delivering low fuel consumption and reduced emissions.



The full Wärtsilä scope includes for each vessel four Wärtsilä 25DF engines, each developing 2070 kW at 1000 rpm, four gas valve units (GVUs), and four Wärtsilä NOx Reducer (NOR) emission after-treatment systems. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the shipyard commencing in autumn 2024.

The first of the 220 metre-long vessels will be named the ‘Orient Express Silenseas’. The ships are designed to accommodate approximately 116 passengers.



