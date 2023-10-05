2023 October 5 09:49

Next attempt to auction off shares of a bankrupt tanker fleet operator

Now starting bid price was reduced to RUB 3.35 billion from RUB 4.14 billion in 2020



A 100% equity stake and other assets of bankrupt JSC Volgotanker, a largest oil shipping company and tanker fleet owner have been put up for auction again. Now, the suggested opening bid (SOB) is RUB 3 billion 358.5 million rubles. The bankruptcy trustee's announcement of the sale of the company's assets is posted on the Unified Federal Bankruptcy Register website.



The announcement said the applications to participate in the auction are accepted from October 31, 2023 with the deadline January 18, 2024.

In the absence of applications with proposed price offer that is not lower than the starting bid, the price of the lot will be consistently reduced by 5% every 10 working days. The cut-off price is 80% of the starting bid price.



In addition to 100% of the tanker company's authorized capital, the lot includes the following assets: the barges: "Belskaya-60" (YB 1978) and "Belskaya-67" (YB 1980), the mv "Volna" (YB1959), pusher tug "Shlyuzovoy-47" (YB 1970), mv “Parodatel-3” and “Parodatel-6” (YB1936), fuel oil pumping station NPS-120 (1936), NPS-126 (1933), fuel oil pumping station NPS-01 (1973), non-self-propelled barge “Plavmasterskaya-671” (1984).



The SOB was RUB 4.14 billion in 2020, and subsequently was reduced to RUB 3.73 billion rubles.



Volgotanker OJSC was the largest oil shipping company in the central part of Russia as of the beginning of the 2000s. The company’s fleet consisted of 353 vessels with a total tonnage exceeding 1.2 million tonnes. The bankruptcy of Volgotanker was initiated in 2007 by the Federal Tax Service (FTS). When the supervising procedure was introduced, the company's debt hit RUB 3.3 billion rubles. OJSC Volgotanker was announced bankrupt by a decision of the Moscow Arbitration Court dated March 4, 2008.