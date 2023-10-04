2023 October 4 17:42

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels completes first LNG bunker operations for new dual-fuelled vessels owned by the Angelicoussis Group

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has recently completed its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operations for two new, dual-fuelled vessels owned by the Angelicoussis Group following bilateral short-term supply deals struck on the spot market, signalling the growing maturity of the lower-carbon marine fuel, according to the company's release.

On 23 August 2023, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels supplied 2,700 metric tons of LNG to Maran Tankers Management’s (MTM) Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), Maran Danae, via the Gas Agility LNG bunker vessel in Rotterdam.

This LNG bunkering operation followed the Gas Agility’s supply of MTM’s Dual-Fuel VLCC, Antonis I. Angelicoussis, with 2,700 metric tons of LNG in July. Antonis I. Angelicoussis is chartered to TotalEnergies.

Maran Danae and Antonis I. Angelicoussis are among four new dual-fuelled (DF) VLCCs that MTM, the oil tanker shipping arm of Angelicoussis Group, took delivery this year. The vessels emit 42% less carbon dioxide than an equivalent 10-year-old VLCC, which according to MTM, makes them the most environmentally friendly VLCCs in the world.



TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has actively invested in LNG bunkering infrastructure, critical to supporting its shipping customers’ adoption of LNG as a marine fuel. The Company currently charters two 18,600-m³ LNG bunker vessels: the Gas Agility, at the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, and the Gas Vitality, at the Port of Marseille-Fos, France.

Since the start of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels’ LNG bunkering operations in November 2020, the Gas Agility and the Gas Vitality have performed over 200 LNG bunkering operations. Notably, both vessels have conducted world-premier, large-scale operations across these bunker hubs with high levels of performance and safety records.



Angelicoussis Group was founded in 1947 and provides world-class shipping services across the LNG, tanker and dry bulk markets. Maran Tankers Management Inc. is the oil tanker shipping arm of the Angelicoussis Group, responsible for commercial, technical and operational management of the Group’s oil tankers.