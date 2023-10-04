2023 October 4 15:47

Yaroslavl Shipyard launches 02220-series Yaroslavets-M crew transfer boat

The CTB became the 20th vessel of this series built by the shipyard





Image source: Yaroslavl Oblast government's website



Yaroslavl Shipyard hosted a launching ceremony for the Yaroslavets-M, a fast crew / cargo supply boat of Project 02220. The Yaroslavl region government said on its Telegram messenger channel that this became the twentieth vessel of this project built at the shipbuilding enterprise.



“Such crafts are already successfully serving in the Baltic, Black Sea and Russia’s inland waterways,” said Andrey Storozhev, Deputy Minister of Investment and Industry of the Yaroslavl Oblast.

“Despite challenging economic enviroment, the new vessel was built on budget and on schedule and will operate in Sochi coastal areas of the Black Sea,” he added.



The Project 02220 crew transfer boat was designed to transport personnel and small cargoes.

Key particulars of 02220 series boats: LOA: 19.7 m; breadth: 4 m; depth: 2.31 m; displacement: 39.12 tonnes; max. cruising speed: 19 km/h; capacity: up to 12.The main engine is a marine diesel engine based on the widely used YaMZ-238.



The “Yaroslavets-M” Project 02220 was developed in 2015 by Yaroslavl Shipyard's marine engineers and is a modern modification of the famous boat “Yaroslavets”.



Yaroslavl Shipyard was founded in 1920 and incorporated in 1993. Currently, PAO Yaroslavl Shipbuilding Plant is a modern enterprise capable of building both civil vessels and Russian Navy’s ships of any complexity, from small patrol boats to sea-going and river ships of displacement of up to 3000 tonnes and a length of up to 75 meters.