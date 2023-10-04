2023 October 4 14:13

Blastr Green Steel and Inkoo Shipping to cooperate in land and harbor development in the Port of Inkoo, Finland

Blastr Green Steel (Blastr) and Inkoo Shipping have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for cooperating in land and harbor development in Inkoo, Finland. According to the LOI, Blastr will utilize Inkoo Shipping's land area to further optimize the layout design of the planned ultra-low CO₂ steel plant in Inkoo. The companies will also jointly develop Inkoo Shipping’s harbor to enhance the handling of Blastr's in- and outbound sea cargo.



The port of Inkoo currently boasts 900 meters of quay. As part of the cooperation, the parties will develop a new quay with its size to be defined during the ongoing technical pre-feasibility study. This study will also determine the most suitable locations for a raw material terminal, an end-product terminal, and other new functionalities required for the future of the port. With its 13-meter-deep fairway, the port can accommodate large Panamax vessels, which is optimal for Blastr´s logistics.

The total capex of the quay investment will be further assessed during the joint project development work. The final decision for the quay investment will be made following Blastr´s final investment decision on the implementation of its ultra-low carbon steel plant, targeted in 2025.

Blastr has recently made a framework agreement with Cargill which includes the development of environmentally friendly shipping and logistics solutions for the raw materials needed to produce ultra-low CO₂ steel in Inkoo.



Blastr aims to decarbonize the steel industry, by creating an integrated green steel value chain leveraging Nordic advantages. By utilizing local raw materials and fossil-free energy and applying a circular economy thinking throughout the value chain, the company aims to produce 2.5 million tonnes of cost-competitive, ultra-low CO₂ steel, with ~90% lower scope 1-3 emissions than conventional steel production.

VGI is a Nordic business builder and investment company that builds and scales leading, sustainable, robust, and profitable companies that will help accelerate the energy transition. VGI was founded by Tore Ivar Slettemoen, who also founded NYSE-listed Freyr Batteries. In addition to Blastr, the VGI portfolio consists of Removr developing solutions for capturing and storing CO₂; Freija developing technology for producing green methane, and Njordr focusing on onshore and offshore wind power projects. Njordr´s subsidiary Nordi develops renewable energy projects in Finland.

The Port of Inkoo is a privately owned, public commercial port. The annual turnover of the port is approximately two million tons, consisting entirely of tramp shipping. The port specializes in the storage and handling of dry goods in bulk.