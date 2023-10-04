2023 October 4 13:19

Bunker Holding scales up biofuel availability to over 80 ports worldwide

Bunker Holding, one of the world’s leading marine fuel suppliers, has now secured biofuel availability in more than 80 ports around the world, catering to last mile delivery. With the recent adoption of the FuelEU Maritime regulation, the entering into force of the IMO CII, and the inclusion of shipping in the EU ETS just around the corner, the Group is ready to help clients with the optimal solutions to reduce their GHG emissions, according to the company's release.

As the demand for lower carbon fuels is on the rise, Bunker Holding and its subsidiaries are doing their utmost to ensure clients the necessary accessibility to biofuels at multiple ports throughout the world, having strengthened the Group’s capacity to deliver the right biofuel at the right port and at the right time.

As part of this effort, Bunker Holding and its subsidiaries are very much focusing on the individual needs of its clients. As every segment and business in the marine sector is different and hence might have different needs, Bunker Holding, through its affiliates, aims to provide customised and compliant solutions. That means the Group is providing different types of lower carbon products as well as blends of biofuels and conventional fuels and can deliver those products not only to flow ports, such as ARA and Singapore, but also in numerous other ports.



Bunker Holding is not only delivering lower carbon fuel solutions through its affiliates, such as Biofuels or LNG, but also prepares for the evolving offtake of alternative marine fuels, such as methanol and ammonia. In addition to that, the Group supports its clients in any topic around EU ETS, such as buying EUA’s (EU Allowances). As an advisor for the green energy transition, the Group wants to position itself as a one-stop-shop to its clients.



Bunker Holding is one of the global leaders in purchasing, selling, and supplying marine fuel and lube oil as well as providing risk management and other vital services for the shipping industry. The company operates via more than 1,660 ports worldwide and is present in 32 countries with 62 offices and more than 1,500 skilled employees.