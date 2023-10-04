  • Home
  • News
  • Egypt, Maersk's C2X sign agreement worth up to $3 bln for production of green fuel
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 October 4 12:43

    Egypt, Maersk's C2X sign agreement worth up to $3 bln for production of green fuel

    Egypt and Maersk's C2X signed a new framework agreement worth up to $3 billion for the production of green fuel and its derivatives in the Suez Canal economic zone, according to Reuters.

    Maersk, a Danish shipping and logistics company, teamed up in September with its majority owner to form C2X as a new company to pursue large-scale green methanol projects near the Suez Canal in Egypt and the port of Huelva in Spain, as well as in several other locations.

Другие новости по темам: alternative fuels, Maersk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 October 4

18:07 Port of Hamburg wins award for best seaport in Europe
17:42 TotalEnergies Marine Fuels completes first LNG bunker operations for new dual-fuelled vessels owned by the Angelicoussis Group
17:24 MOL and EDF Renewables partner up for offshore wind and green hydrogen opportunities
17:03 Van Oord starts cable installation at Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm
16:48 CPC set to boost crude exports by 8.5% to 63.7 million tonnes by this year-end
16:45 DP World starts construction of a new container terminal in Gresik, East Java
16:18 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries introduces new container-type data center with immersion/air-cooled hybrid cooling system
15:47 Yaroslavl Shipyard launches 02220-series Yaroslavets-M crew transfer boat
15:46 Rio Brasil Terminal welcomes COSCO’s ESE2 service
14:45 Electriq awarded RVO grant for hydrogen powder plant in port of Amsterdam
14:13 Blastr Green Steel and Inkoo Shipping to cooperate in land and harbor development in the Port of Inkoo, Finland
13:42 Stellamar hits the water at Chowgule Shipyard
13:19 Bunker Holding scales up biofuel availability to over 80 ports worldwide
12:43 Egypt, Maersk's C2X sign agreement worth up to $3 bln for production of green fuel
12:32 Russian Gov’t extends due date for loans for five LNG carriers for Arctic LNG 2 project until 2027
12:29 GTT and Ascenz Marorka win a service contract for the maintenance and operation of 49 LNG-powered CMA CGM container vessels
11:52 Port of Oakland reaches milestone for proposed Turning Basins Widening Project
11:34 Amur Shipyard takes over sole managment of Vostochnaya Verf
11:15 ABS approves floating offshore nuclear power barge from HD KSOE and KEPCO E&C
10:41 Major Port Hedland shipping navigation project completed
10:25 ADNOC to deploy repurposed EV batteries to decarbonize operations and reduce costs
09:53 The 11th Arctic Int’l Forum in Arkhangelsk slated to be held Dec 2023

2023 October 3

18:07 Lisbon Cruise Port named Europe’s leading 2023 cruise port
17:22 Chartwell Marine and VARD join forces to deliver original ‘Midi-SOV’ design for offshore wind
16:47 Damen sues government over Russia sanction losses
16:27 Partners agree to collaborate on the pre-FEED for the development of a low-carbon ammonia production and export project on the Houston Ship Channel
15:58 Wasaline’s ferry operates one day a week on Gasum’s biogas
15:24 Unifeeder invests in four new methanol powered vessels
15:18 Yaroslavl based shipyard launches e-catamaran Looker 1100H
14:41 Antitrust regulator approves adjustment of harbour dues in Russian seaports by 4.9%
13:42 Partners Alma Clean Power, Odfjell and DNV to start testing of power system with Solid Oxide Fuel Cells for deep-sea shipping
13:22 LR, Cargill, Minerva Dry and NACKS team up to develop new energy efficient and methanol ready Kamsarmax bulk carrier design
12:51 Construction of the first part of the national hydrogen network on the Tweede Maasvlakte in Rotterdam to start on October 27
12:13 Germany’s largest container vessel was christened at HHLA container terminal Burchardkai in Hamburg
12:08 RZD launches express container train to the Port of Novorossiysk
11:44 Yilport Liscont connects with South America via ONE, COSCO and OOCL
11:12 ClassNK grants innovation endorsement for Products & Solutions to Berthing Aid System developed by FURUNO
10:43 DP World implements innovative solution to ease congestion in Turkiye’s automotive supply chain
10:10 Port of Antwerp-Bruges carried out the first trial run with maximum permitted draught on the Western Scheldt
09:37 Outfitting of ST 192 factory freezer trawler Kapitan Martynov is under way at Admiralty Shipyards
09:19 Sharrow Engineering and VEEM sign exclusive worldwide agreement for inboard propellers
09:16 S7 Group and the regional government join hands to create a ship repair enterprise in Murmansk
08:14 Hexagon Purus Maritime receives purchase order for hydrogen fuel storage system from Hvide Sande Shipyard in Denmark

2023 October 2

18:11 Kellas Midstream enters FEED for its H2NorthEast hydrogen project on Teesside
17:42 Corvus signs the first order for its gas-safe Pelican Fuel Cell system
17:26 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding delivers LNG Fuel Gas Supply System for LNG-fueled car carriers built by Shin Kurushima Dockyard
16:41 Australia’s first fully automated container terminal gets new automated STS cranes
16:13 GreenVoyage2050 project extended to 2030
15:56 Cnergyico imports Pakistan’s first private-sector Russian crude cargo
15:30 SCZONE receives 24 Japanese companies willing to invest in various sectors
14:45 Japan's fishing season delayed around Kunashiri Island
14:13 Cepsa begins distributing biofuels at the Port of Barcelona with the largest supply to date
13:45 Stellamar launches the second unit of a series of 12 plug-in hybrid coasters ordered by ESL Shipping's subsidiary
13:26 Aker Solutions, SLB and Subsea7 announce closing of the OneSubsea joint venture
13:07 Russian Gov’t gives go-ahead to the Arkhangelsk Transport Hub development project
12:58 ABS and Сrowley sign an agreement to jointly explore visualization technologies
12:31 Factory freezer trawler “Kapitan Sokolov” sets out for sea trials in the Gulf of Finland
12:14 thyssenkrupp and Wilhelmsen form joint venture for 3D printing in the maritime industry
11:42 Dammam call added to MSC’s India-East Med service
11:13 Jan De Nul orders XL cable-laying vessel Fleeming Jenkin
11:02 RZD’s YTD freight loading edges up to 926.8 million tonnes
10:42 Amur Shipyard is busy with Navy’s contract for 10 ships
10:14 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding receives an order for four methanol-fueled 5,900 TEU carriers
09:43 Shipping of cargo from Arkhangelsk to China via Northern Sea Route to become regular, local officials say

2023 October 1

15:43 Türkiye’s drillship kicks off drilling ops in Black Sea
14:13 Xeneta reveals year's first little upstick in long-term rates
13:21 Alma Clean Power, Odfjell and DNV to start testing of SOFC system for deep-sea shipping
12:19 Tor Group delivers the 65TBP Fi-Fi tugboat “Abdul 11” to NEOM
10:02 GTMaritime's secure maritime data communications software installed on 15,000 vessels

2023 September 30

15:08 Equinor ready to begin drilling work with Transocean rig