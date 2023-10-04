2023 October 4 12:43

Egypt, Maersk's C2X sign agreement worth up to $3 bln for production of green fuel

Egypt and Maersk's C2X signed a new framework agreement worth up to $3 billion for the production of green fuel and its derivatives in the Suez Canal economic zone, according to Reuters.

Maersk, a Danish shipping and logistics company, teamed up in September with its majority owner to form C2X as a new company to pursue large-scale green methanol projects near the Suez Canal in Egypt and the port of Huelva in Spain, as well as in several other locations.