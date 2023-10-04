2023 October 4 11:34

Amur Shipyard takes over sole managment of Vostochnaya Verf

ASZ will be in charge the general meeting of shareholders or the BoD of Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard





Credit: ASZ Telegram messenger



Komsomolsk-on-Amur based Amur Shipbuilding Plant (ASZ, part of USC) has become the sole managing body of Vostochnaya Verf, ASZ press service reports.



The shipbuilding firm said on its Telegram messenger channel that the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade suspended the rights of shareholders of Vostochnaya Verf JSC, as well as the powers of its management bodies. The public joint stock company Amur Shipbuilding Plant has taken over the status of a management organization as from August 31, 2023, and will exercise the powers of the sole executive body of Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard.



In order to timely fulfill the state defense order, PAO ASZ will exercise the powers of the general meeting of shareholders or the board of directors of Vostochnaya Verf.



Currently, representatives of the services and divisions of the two enterprises are working together at Vostochnaya Verf.



Amur Shipbuilding Plant (Amur Shipyard, ASZ) is one of the largest shipbuilding enterprises based in the Far Eastern region of Russia. The shipbuilding plant has capabilities for the construction and launching of warships and merchant ships of up to 10,000 tonnes and with length overall up to 150 m and width – 20 m.



Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard (former names Vladivostok Shipyard, Shipyard No.602) was created in 1952 to build ships for the USSR Pacific Fleet and Border Service of the Far East region. The enterprise was incorporated in 1994. Vostochnaya Verf capabilities allow the shipyard to provide a complete scope of construction of ships with length of 120 m, breadth of 16 m, depth of 25 m and displacement of 3,500 tonnes.