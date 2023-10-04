2023 October 4 09:53

The 11th Arctic Int’l Forum in Arkhangelsk slated to be held Dec 2023

Largest businesses attending the event will address current and future development projects in the Arctic

The 11th International Forum “Arctic Projects - Today and Tomorrow”, organized by the Arkhangelsk region governement, the Sozvesidie Association of Oil and Gas Industry Suppliers and the Northern (Arctic) Federal University will be held on December 14-15, 2023 in Arkhangelsk.



The IAA PortNews media group is the Media Partner of the event.



Forum participants will discuss topics during panel discussions and round tables different topics, including key projects of the oil and gas and mining complex in the Russian Arctic, development of marine and coastal infrastructure in the Arctic zone, interaction of shipowners with icebreaker operators and shipping regulators, investments and government support for Arctic projects, oil and gas services, transport and logistics, technological and innovative solutions.



The forum is expected to gather representatives of more than 300 Russian businesses and organizations, including company executives, delegates from the largest oil and gas and transport operators, representatives of government authorities at various levels, as well as industry experts, employees of scientific and educational organizations and representatives of the federal media outlets. The event organizers also count on the participation in the forum of representatives of trade missions and enterprises from China, Turkey, India and other countries. In addition, forum participants will enjoy a cultural program and will tour some industrial enterprises in Arkhangelsk.



The annual Forum “Arctic Projects - Today and Tomorrow” has been held annually since 2013. During this time, the forum has earned the status of a recognized networking platform for discussing a wide range of challenges and issues facing the companies operating in the Arctic zone.