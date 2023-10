2023 October 3 18:07

Lisbon Cruise Port named Europe’s leading 2023 cruise port

Lisbon Cruise Port announced winning the 2023 World Travel Awards for Europe’s Leading Cruise Port.

According to a press release, the port’s journey to this achievement began nine years ago when it formed a partnership with the Port of Lisbon. The partnership has since helped boost growth and transformation within the cruise industry in the region.



The 2023 World Travel Awards recognize excellence in the tourism and hospitality sector.