2023 October 3 17:22

Chartwell Marine and VARD join forces to deliver original ‘Midi-SOV’ design for offshore wind

Chartwell Marine, trusted UK pioneer of next-generation vessel design, announces its partnership with one of the world’s leading designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels VARD to introduce the Midi-SOV: a revolutionary 55-metre offshore wind craft. Coming to both the US and European markets in 2024, the vessel represents the combined expertise of the respective crew transfer vessel (CTV) and SOV design leaders — providing a brand-new solution to the ongoing challenge of expanding wind power across the globe. The vessel is designed Jones Act Compliant, Americanised, ready for production in US Shipyards.

The Midi SOV has been designed from the ground up to prioritise stability and operability, and to be a cost-effective solution as the offshore wind industry tackles high inflation and increasing costs in its development pipeline. In taking the Midi-SOV design forward, Chartwell consciously adopted the mindset of a small bespoke architect and started from scratch, taking into consideration the insights of vessel owners, technical suppliers, and wind farm operators to meet the changing needs of the industry.

The vessel incorporates a low waterplane shape that broadens above waterline, effectively minimising and dampening roll motion. This allows the vessel to remain stable during operations, facilitating walk-to-work capabilities that were previously challenging for smaller scaled traditional SOV forms. Workability and comfort are bolstered by a spacious superstructure, boasting a capacity of 36 single bunk cabins for SPS crew, 20 crew cabins, and extensive crew facilities, which include a gym, auditorium, meeting rooms, and spacious day rooms.

This vessel can be equipped with Methanol-Diesel Dual-Fuel engines, electric propulsion, and a supporting energy storage system. Its innovative design, balanced displacement, and advanced features position the Midi-SOV as a versatile and forward-thinking solution for offshore wind, marrying crew well-being and environmental responsibility with resolutely high performance.