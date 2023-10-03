2023 October 3 15:18

Yaroslavl based shipyard launches e-catamaran Looker 1100H

The catamaran will be operated on the Volga





Credit: IAA PortNews



The vessel's hull was built under the technical supervision of the Verkhne-Volzhsky branch of the Russian Classification Society (RCS). The electric catamaran will be leased to Vodokhod LLC. The vessel will be transporting passengers on the Volga River. The electric catamaran will be the first domestically made electric ship of this size.



