Yaroslavl based shipyard launches e-catamaran Looker 1100H
The catamaran will be operated on the Volga
The contract for building the electric passenger catamaran was awarded by JSC Mashpromlizing. The vessel delivery is scheduled for 2024.
The 1100H design was developed by Alexander Lukyanov (co-founder of Paritet Group) with the participation of the Sea Tech naval architecture and marine engineering firm and Krylov State Research Centre (KSRC), the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Yaroslavl Region said.
The vessel's hull was built under the technical supervision of the Verkhne-Volzhsky branch of the Russian Classification Society (RCS). The electric catamaran will be leased to Vodokhod LLC. The vessel will be transporting passengers on the Volga River. The electric catamaran will be the first domestically made electric ship of this size.
Paritet-Center LLC has been manufacturing and exporting hydrofoils since 1997, and Seabike pedal boats since 2013. Currently, the shipbuilding firm designs and builds passenger ships powered by electric propulsion.
Mikhail Evraev, the head of the Yaroslavl Oblast said in the summer of 2022 that the Paritet-Center enterprise plans to invest up to RUB 500 million in the development of facilities, which will triple shipbuilding production.