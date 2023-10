2023 October 3 14:41

Antitrust regulator approves adjustment of harbour dues in Russian seaports by 4.9%

New rates are effective as from January 1, 2024



The port dues rates for the services provided by Rosmorport will be adjusted by 4.9% as from January 1, 2024. The corresponding order of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), registered by the Ministry of Justice at the end of September, was published on the government’s legal acts website.