2023 October 3 13:42

Partners Alma Clean Power, Odfjell and DNV to start testing of power system with Solid Oxide Fuel Cells for deep-sea shipping

At the 2023 Singapore Norway Innovation Conference (SNIC), Alma Clean Power, Odfjell and DNV announced a new milestone in the development of a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) system. The fuel cell system will be installed on a chemical tanker by the end of 2024, aiming to demonstrate the potential for significantly lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions for deep-sea shipping.

As the maritime industry faces major challenges adjusting to zero emissions over the next decades, fuel cells demonstrate a promising potential for scalable use for longer distances and larger energy needs in shipping. It is therefore vital to start gathering practical onboard experience with fuel cells, without compromising on safety.

Solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) are fuel flexible, and can convert fuels like ammonia, LNG, methanol and hydrogen to electricity with a potentially higher energy efficiency than internal combustion engines. With a maritime solid oxide fuel cells solution, shipping companies will be able to reduce emissions short term and operate emission-free once alternative fuels become available.

The project partners intend to place an 80KW natural gas fuelled solid oxide fuel cell container on board one of Odfjell’s chemical tankers, to demonstrate SOFC as an efficient energy converter for deep-sea shipping.

In January 2023, Alma Clean Power was awarded DNV’s Approval in Principle (AiP) for their design of a 1MW ammonia fueled SOFC system. Alma Clean Power and Odfjell have a long-term collaboration in joint development projects and are excited to start the marine demonstrator project together with DNV.

Alma Clean Power delivers Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) systems for ocean industries. The company’s technology builds on more than 30 years of experience with research and development of SOFC systems which are characterized by high efficiency and fuel flexibility. Alma’s SOFC technology has great potential to decarbonize deep-sea shipping as it can operate on transition fuels such as LNG, with or without carbon capture, and enable zero-emission operations with future fuels. The modular design enables innovative ship designs, and the electrochemical technology ensures silent operation with no vibrations.



DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry. They enhance safety, quality, energy efficiency and environmental performance of the global shipping industry – across all vessel types and offshore structures. DNV invests heavily in research and development to find solutions, together with the industry, that address strategic, operational or regulatory challenges.