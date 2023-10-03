2023 October 3 09:16

S7 Group and the regional government join hands to create a ship repair enterprise in Murmansk

GTLK and NOREBO to be envolved in dry-docking activity in the Murmansk region





Credit: Murmansk region government press office



S7 Group and the Murmansk region government have signed an agreement on the creation of a ship repair enterprise in Murmansk, the local governor said on his Telegram messenger channel.

The new project will be implemented on the territory of the former Murmansk Shipyard of the Marine Fleet, where the regional authorities previously planned the project of New Murmansk Culture & Business Center project, PortNews learned.



“We signed an agreement with Evgeny Elin, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, in the presence of Vladislav Filev, the main shareholder of S7 Group. This an important step towards the revival of the ship repair sector. We have put on paper our plans for strategic cooperation, primarily in terms of developing the potential of the ship repair plant of the marine fleet. We have worked for a long time to entice an investor. Finally, this issue has been resolved, and the shipyard will be reenergized,” Governor Andrei Chibis wrote.



The Marine Launch Space Center structure will take part in the ship repair project along with the S7 Group, a source familiar with the matter told IAA PortNews.

“S7 Group is not only an aviation company, but also an engineering and production company with extensive experience. We are interested in restoring the ship repair facility in Murmansk. Here we use all our experience in creating industrial production,” the Chairman of the Board of Directors of S7 Group was quoted as saying.



The governor also mentioned that the Murmansk Arctic University (MAU) will train qualified personnel in cooperation with S7. The company will donate a computer class to UIA to train future engineers.



“I would like to note that the company has become the owner of buildings and structures on the territory of the ship repair plant in Murmansk. The first thing we agreed on was the development of industrial capacities and the creation of a modern ship repair enterprise. This is especially necessary given the current situation and needs, since the closure of ports and ship repair infrastructure abroad increases the need for service among fishermen,” Andrey Chibis says.



The territory of the former Murmansk Shipyard of the Marine Fleet is 6.5 hectares. There are three dry docks, two of which are in working condition, with a displacement of 6,000 tonnes and about 30 000 tonnes. Another 30,000-tonne dock requires repairs.

Norebo Group is also considering the possibility of building its own dry-docking facility in Murmansk.

The project of S7 Group and the Murmansk region government becomes the third ship repair project in the region.

S7 Group is the largest private aviation and technical holding in Russia, uniting companies operating in the field of air transportation, aircraft maintenance, implementation and development of various modern engineering and IT solutions.