2023 October 3 08:14

Hexagon Purus Maritime receives purchase order for hydrogen fuel storage system from Hvide Sande Shipyard in Denmark

Hexagon Purus Maritime, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexagon Purus, has received a purchase order for a hydrogen fuel storage system from Hvide Sande Shipyard, a Danish shipyard building and servicing a wide range of vessel types, according to the company's release.

Hexagon Purus Maritime’s hydrogen fuel storage system incorporating type 4 hydrogen cylinders will be used as fuel storage onboard the training ship SKULEBAS. The training ship is owned by Vestland County in Norway and operated by Maaløy Upper Secondary School to educate future mariners in Norway.



In 2023, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) adopted a revised strategy to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping. The revised strategy includes a common ambition to reach net-zero GHG emission by or around 2050 and indicative milestones that call for reducing total GHG emissions of up to 30% by 2030 and 80% by 2040 measured from GHG emission levels in 2008.

Making green hydrogen available for use in the maritime industry is critical to reduce GHG emissions. As hydrogen, a key contributor to the energy transition, continues to build momentum globally, more than 30 countries have released hydrogen roadmaps. USD 320 billion in direct investments into hydrogen projects have been announced through 2030 and more than 1,000 hydrogen projects have been announced globally to date. Green hydrogen is projected to supply up to 25% of the world's energy needs by 2050.



Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles.

Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.