2023 October 2 17:26

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding delivers LNG Fuel Gas Supply System for LNG-fueled car carriers built by Shin Kurushima Dockyard

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company based in Yokohama, delivered Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS), a liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel gas supply system for high-pressure dual-fuel marine engine to Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co., Ltd at the end of August 2023, according to the company's release.

The FGSS ordered by Shin Kurushima Dockyard feature an optimized cargo space layout utilizing a modular design for exceptional space-saving and maintenance access, a shortened construction schedule at shipyards, and a proprietary control system that can be customized according to customer needs, contributing to both excellent operability and safety. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding previously received and filled orders for FGSS units for two LNG-fueled car carriers built by Shin Kurushima Dockyard between 2020 and 2022. Including those deliveries, a total number of FGSS ordered from Japanese client reaches twenty-six units and the delivery of seven units have been completed.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, as part of MHI Group's strategic initiatives for energy transition, will provide FGSS units to a broad range of customers involved in the construction of LNG-fueled vessels, enhancing the added value and competitiveness of ships.