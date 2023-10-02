2023 October 2 11:42

Dammam call added to MSC’s India-East Med service

Launched on 27 September, the weekly rotation links Dammam to thirteen Asian, African, and European hubs that include Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Hazira, Djibouti, Iskenderun, Mersin, Aliaga, Derince, Tekirdag, Gioia Tauro, Khalifa, Jebel Ali, and Sohar with a capacity of 13,000 TEUs onboard a single vessel.

The latest addition is critical to Mawani’s efforts to fulfil Vision 2030’s objectives of strengthening the Kingdom’s focal position at the heart of global trade besides improving its ranking in the UNCTAD’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI).

Fresh off its recent throughput record of 211,202 TEUs last July, King Abdulaziz Port enjoys a unique edge among its peers with unparalleled multimodal connectivity, world-class facilities, and top-tier productivity which makes it an ideal destination for maritime industry giants regionally and globally.