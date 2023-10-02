  • Home
  • News
  • Jan De Nul orders XL cable-laying vessel Fleeming Jenkin
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 October 2 11:13

    Jan De Nul orders XL cable-laying vessel Fleeming Jenkin

    Jan De Nul Group orders Fleeming Jenkin, an extra-large cable-laying vessel, at the CMHI Haimen shipyard. With an unrivalled cable-carrying capacity of 28,000 tonnes, the vessel will serve the renewable energy and subsea cable industry in installing cables over longer distances and in deeper waters. The vessel will be delivered in 2026, according to the company's release.

    Installation assets and human resources for the offshore energy industry are a top priority at Jan De Nul.

    Offshore wind farms go deeper and further offshore, and the interconnectivity between countries and regions become essential for the economy and energy security. Both markets today require longer, stronger and heavier cables for deeper waters. For that reason, Jan De Nul continues to invest in installation assets and human resources to serve the offshore energy industry.

    Jan De Nul’s offshore installation fleet will count four powerful and diverse cable-laying vessels, next to two offshore jack-up installation vessels, three floating crane installation vessels, five rock installation vessels and two multipurpose vessels.

    This diverse fleet can not operate without a strong team. Jan De Nul already started recruiting extra crew and staff members to operate Fleeming Jenkin. Supported by an extensive in-house training programme, a multidisciplinary team of dynamic positioning officers, engineering technicians, tensioner carrousel operators, cable-laying superintendents, various specialised offshore technicians and engineers in civil and mechanical engineering will be put together and become part of Jan De Nul's leading workforce specialised in offshore energy.

    Fleeming Jenkin will be equipped with three cable carousels and a large hold for fibre optic cables, capable of laying up to four cables simultaneously. Two carousels are mounted on deck, with a third below deck. The combined cable-carrying capacity amounts to 28,000 tonnes, which is double the capacity of any other cable-laying vessel on the market.

    The vessel is designed to install longer and heavier cables, into ultra-deep waters up to 3,000 metres.

    On the aft deck, the vessel is equipped with a chute and a cable-laying wheel. In combination with the tensioners, the chute allows installation of cables in shallow waters, while the cable-laying wheel makes installation at great depths more efficient. The tensioners enable the vessel to handle and control cable tensions up to 150 tonnes – the weight of the Statue of Liberty.

    The vessel is equipped with a powerful DP2 system, enabling her to operate steadily in deep, but also in shallow waters, thanks to an additional third bow thruster.

    Fleeming Jenkin bundles all the cable installation expertise we’ve gained over the past decade. This vessel and technologies on board are designed by our in-house specialists.

    Fleeming Jenkin will be equipped with a highly advanced dual exhaust filter system which removes up to 99% of nanoparticles from emissions using a diesel particulate filter (DPF) and a selective catalytic reduction system (SCR) for NOx removal. The ULEv system also significantly reduces exhaust gas pollutants.

    Thanks to the ULEv system, the vessel complies with the strict European Stage V emission standards for inland waterway vessels. 

    Moreover, the NOx emissions are reduced to such an extent that this vessel meets the even stricter EURO VI emission limits.

    The vessel is powered by engines that can run on biofuel and green methanol, confirmed by the Methanolfuel-dualfuel notation, which significantly reduce CO2 emissions.

    The hybrid power plant on board also contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions and optimal fuel usage. It combines the generators with a 2.5 MWh battery and drive technology, designed for peak shaving, load smoothening, spinning reserve and optimized engine loading.

Другие новости по темам: Jan De Nul  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 October 2

18:11 Kellas Midstream enters FEED for its H2NorthEast hydrogen project on Teesside
17:42 Corvus signs the first order for its gas-safe Pelican Fuel Cell system
17:26 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding delivers LNG Fuel Gas Supply System for LNG-fueled car carriers built by Shin Kurushima Dockyard
16:41 Australia’s first fully automated container terminal gets new automated STS cranes
16:13 GreenVoyage2050 project extended to 2030
15:56 Cnergyico imports Pakistan’s first private-sector Russian crude cargo
15:30 SCZONE receives 24 Japanese companies willing to invest in various sectors
14:45 Japan's fishing season delayed around Kunashiri Island
14:13 Cepsa begins distributing biofuels at the Port of Barcelona with the largest supply to date
13:45 Stellamar launches the second unit of a series of 12 plug-in hybrid coasters ordered by ESL Shipping's subsidiary
13:26 Aker Solutions, SLB and Subsea7 announce closing of the OneSubsea joint venture
13:07 Russian Gov’t gives go-ahead to the Arkhangelsk Transport Hub development project
12:58 ABS and Сrowley sign an agreement to jointly explore visualization technologies
12:31 Factory freezer trawler “Kapitan Sokolov” sets out for sea trials in the Gulf of Finland
12:14 thyssenkrupp and Wilhelmsen form joint venture for 3D printing in the maritime industry
11:42 Dammam call added to MSC’s India-East Med service
11:13 Jan De Nul orders XL cable-laying vessel Fleeming Jenkin
11:02 RZD’s YTD freight loading edges up to 926.8 million tonnes
10:42 Amur Shipyard is busy with Navy’s contract for 10 ships
10:14 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding receives an order for four methanol-fueled 5,900 TEU carriers
09:43 Shipping of cargo from Arkhangelsk to China via Northern Sea Route to become regular, local officials say

2023 October 1

15:43 Türkiye’s drillship kicks off drilling ops in Black Sea
14:13 Xeneta reveals year's first little upstick in long-term rates
13:21 Alma Clean Power, Odfjell and DNV to start testing of SOFC system for deep-sea shipping
12:19 Tor Group delivers the 65TBP Fi-Fi tugboat “Abdul 11” to NEOM
10:02 GTMaritime's secure maritime data communications software installed on 15,000 vessels

2023 September 30

15:08 Equinor ready to begin drilling work with Transocean rig
13:42 HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding hosts Project MFG welding competition
11:17 Ports of Indiana generates $8.7 billion annual economic impact, supports 49,000 jobs, a study shows
09:53 TMF at ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to increase 4% on November 1, 2023

2023 September 29

18:03 Holland America Line completes shore power connectivity installation across fleet
17:44 Terminal Cuenca del Plata investing $600 million Montevideo port expansion
17:25 EC Commission leads common efforts to improve state of Baltic Sea
16:36 New W-MAX Class LNG carrier for Petronas LNG delivered
16:04 Van Oord appoints new CFO
15:44 MOL takes delivery of very large LPG/ammonia carrier from Namura Shipbuilding
15:24 Vale and Petrobras sign Protocol of Intent to accelerate the development of low-carbon solutions
14:48 Skarv Shipping orders 4 short-sea low-carbon, multipurpose vessels
14:24 bound4blue to install three suction sails on Ville de Bordeaux
13:21 Port of London welcomes the world’s first methanol-fuelled container vessel
12:51 MacGregor to deliver a large order of RoRo equipment for two of the world´s first Pure Car and Truck Carriers using methanol
12:31 NYK to trial mooring system to suppress hull shaking with JERA and Trelleborg Marine Systems
12:14 Development Way arrives at Nakhodka Bay to start construction of chemical terminal
11:52 Praxis Automation receives an order from Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services to equip the entire offshore fleet with dynamic positioning systems
11:25 Arkhangelsk and Olya seaports increased their throughput in 8M’23 by 58% YoY
11:15 Singapore named “Best Global Seaport” and “Best Seaport in Asia”
11:01 United Shipbuilding Corporation conducts audit of previously signed contracts
10:52 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 39, 2023
10:44 ClassNK updates "Guidelines for Fuel Cell Power Systems On Board Ships"
10:20 Kalmar to supply Rotterdam Short Sea Terminals with six hybrid straddle carriers
09:59 Baltic Fleet's anti-submarine ships launch planned exercise
09:22 Baltic Fleet's ships conduct air defence exercise in naval station
09:13 MAN Energy Solutions receives an order from China Merchants Heavy Industry for six methanol GenSets

2023 September 28

18:07 ABS, Crowley agree to jointly explore advance augmented reality technology for maritime
17:44 Saudi EXIM Bank and Trafigura sign credit facility agreement
17:41 FESCO increased cargo transportation between Commercial Port of Vladivostok and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by 6% YTD
17:13 Samskip and Boluda Lines join forces to launch new Spain-Ireland-UK service
17:00 Sakhalin-2 is ready to become a centre of competence for integrated field development
16:12 China ports container volume rises 4.8% from January to August 2023
16:06 Andrey Kostin asked RF Minister of Finance to “plug old financial holes” in USC
15:44 WinGD wins first approval in principle for ammonia two-stroke engine
15:23 Vopak repurposes existing infrastructure to support energy transition in California
14:53 VSE Corporation announces mutual agreement to terminate the sale of the VSE Federal and Defense segment to Bernhard Capital Partners
14:25 Sakhalin Energy enters into tripartite safety and security agreement
14:03 New Ro-Ro Vessel arrives at Shuwaikh Port following launch of Ro-Ro shipping service from Khalifa Port
13:56 CMA CGM orders eight methanol-fuelled containerships at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding
13:32 China Classification Society issues the first factory approval certificate for the marine methanol dual-fuel boilers
13:12 LR approves first methanol fuel cell system to be installed on an Italian yacht
12:55 Key focus of Day 1 of Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo Russia was on promotion of Russian products to various markets
12:41 Fincantieri delivers the third PPA “Raimondo Montecuccoli” in Muggiano