2023 October 2 10:14

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding receives an order for four methanol-fueled 5,900 TEU carriers

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd. (Hiroshima, Japan) has received an order for four methanol-fueled 5,900 TEU container carriers, according to the company's release. This is the third order for a methanol-fueled vessels following the KAMSARMAX AEROLINE and TESS66 AEROLINE, and the first order for a methanol-fueled container carrier. The vessel will be installed with a MITSUI-MAN B&W 6G80ME-C10.5- LGIM-EGRTC, a dual-fuel methanol and heavy oil main engine manufactured by MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd., and which will be the first in Japan to be installed.

The 5,900 TEU type container carrier is the largest container carrier built by TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Group. It can carry up to 5,915 20-foot-equivalent-unit containers in the hold and on deck, and up to 1,400 reefer containers also can be loaded in response to increased demand in recent years.

This vessel has been developed based on the concept of a final solution for the zero CO₂ emission vessel through the use of green methanol. Therefore, not only the main engine but also all on-board generators, HiMSEN engine (8H32DF-LM) which will be supplied by HD Hyundai, can be methanol-fueled, making it possible to achieve carbon neutrality with the exception of a small amount of pilot fuel.

In addition, the vessel has equipment to receive large-capacity alternative maritime power supply and zero CO₂ emissions can be achieved by shutting down the generators while anchoring.

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING has already developed and received orders for methanol-fueled designs for its main product, KAMSARMAX AEROLINE and TESS66 AEROLINE, and will launch more methanol-fueled vessels with the aim of realizing carbon neutrality.