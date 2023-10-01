2023 October 1 13:21

Alma Clean Power, Odfjell and DNV to start testing of SOFC system for deep-sea shipping

At the Singapore Norway Innovation Conference (SNIC) 28th-29th of September, Alma Clean Power, Odfjell and DNV announced a new milestone in the development of a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) system. The fuel cell system will be installed on a chemical tanker by the end of 2024, aiming to demonstrate the potential for significantly lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions for deep-sea shipping.



As the maritime industry faces major challenges adjusting to zero emissions over the next decades, fuel cells demonstrate a promising potential for scalable use for longer distances and larger energy needs in shipping. It is therefore vital to start gathering practical onboard experience with fuel cells, without compromising on safety.



Solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) are fuel flexible, and can convert fuels like ammonia, LNG, methanol and hydrogen to electricity with a potentially higher energy efficiency than internal combustion engines. With a maritime solid oxide fuel cells solution, shipping companies will be able to reduce emissions short term and operate emission-free once alternative fuels become available.



The project partners intend to place an 80KW natural gas fuelled solid oxide fuel cell container on board one of Odfjell’s chemical tankers, to demonstrate SOFC as an efficient energy converter for deep-sea shipping. In January 2023, Alma Clean Power was awarded DNV’s Approval in Principle (AiP) for their design of a 1MW ammonia fueled SOFC system.



Alma Clean Power and Odfjell have a long-term collaboration in joint development projects and are excited to start the marine demonstrator project together with DNV.



“We are very excited about this collaboration with Odfjell and DNV. Odfjell, for continued support through years of development and recognizing this project as a great opportunity for innovation and testing on board their vessel, and DNV for bringing in the broad expertise of a classification society, applying their rule framework and ensuring a thorough risk-based approach to the design, construction, installation and operation onboard the vessel,” said Bernt Skeie, CEO of Alma Clean Power.



About Alma Clean Power

Alma Clean Power delivers Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) systems for ocean industries. The company’s technology builds on more than 30 years of experience with research and development of SOFC systems which are characterized by high efficiency and fuel flexibility. Alma’s SOFC technology has great potential to decarbonize deep-sea shipping as it can operate on transition fuels such as LNG, with or without carbon capture, and enable zero-emission operations with future fuels. The modular design enables innovative ship designs, and the electrochemical technology ensures silent operation with no vibrations.



About Odfjell

Odfjell is a leading global shipping company specializing in the transportation and storage of bulk liquid chemicals, acids, edible oils, and other specialty liquids. With a history spanning over 100 years, Odfjell operates a modern fleet of vessels, combining performance, innovation, and sustainability. The Odfjell fleet comprises of approx. 70 chemical tankers that trade both globally and regionally, while the tank terminal division consists of four tank terminals at strategic ports in the US, Korea and Belgium. Odfjell is headquartered in Bergen, Norway, and employs around 2300 seafarers and shore colleagues around the world. The company is committed to minimizing its environmental footprint and actively supports the industry's transition towards decarbonization. For more information, please visit: https://odfjell.com



About DNV

We are the independent expert in risk management and quality assurance. Driven by our purpose, to safeguard life, property and the environment, we empower our customers and their stakeholders with facts and reliable insights so that critical decisions can be made with confidence. As a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful organizations, we use our knowledge to advance safety and performance, set industry benchmarks, and inspire and invent solutions to tackle global transformations.