2023 October 1 12:19

Tor Group delivers the 65TBP Fi-Fi tugboat “Abdul 11” to NEOM

This is the third tug sale Tor Group has completed in the past 12 months

Tor Group International Ltd.'s Tor Marine has successfully delivered the 65TBP Fi-Fi tugboat “Abdul 11” to NEOM – the prestigious Urban Region of the Future in Saudi Arabia, the shipbuilder said in a media release.



This is the third tug sale Tor Group has completed in the past 12 months, including that of the 40TBP Fi-Fi “Dalton Hunter” (ex-“Hope”) to PD Industries in Canada and the 48TBP “Bholu” to the Pakistan Navy – the latter delivered through an innovative design, material and supervisory partnership package.



Tor Group says a sister vessel to “Abdul 11” is available for sale now.



Kemal Torlak, Tor Group’s CEO, comments: "This latest tug sale cements Tor Group’s status as a trusted builder for tugs and other workboats. With our new facility near completion – for in-house builds – and our innovative design, equipment and supervisory package – for builds in third-party yards – now proven, Tor Group is firmly focused on the workboat market and the benefits sustainable and innovative technologies can bring to it."