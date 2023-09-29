2023 September 29 16:36

New W-MAX Class LNG carrier for Petronas LNG delivered

The newly-built W-Max class liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier “LAGENDA SETIA” for Petronas LNG Ltd. is delivered at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd., according to “K” Line's release.

The vessel which is the same type as the other two vessels delivered for PETRONAS in May and June 2022, was given her name “LAGENDA SETIA” by Mrs. Sharifah Fauziah Wan Idrus, wife of Mr. Adnan Zainal Abidin, PETRONAS COO and EVP & CEO of Gas Business on 21st of August 2023.

“Lagenda”, together with two sister vessels, will engage in transportation of LNG from Malaysia (Bintulu) to China (Shanghai) for Shenergy (Group) Co., Ltd.