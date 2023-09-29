2023 September 29 15:44

MOL takes delivery of very large LPG/ammonia carrier from Namura Shipbuilding

The PHOENIX HARMONIA, a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) powered very large LPG/ammonia carrier, has been constructed by Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Namura) and delivered to MOL Energia Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based company of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Group on September 29, according to Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's release.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, supported Namura and contributed to the delivery of the vessel, based on a technical cooperation agreement executed between the two companies in August 2021, in the wide range of technical aspects through the whole construction period of the vessel where Mitsubishi Shipbuilding developed the ship's hull form and detail designs, supplied an LPG related major machinery and equipment, and also gave technical advice during the construction stage, backed by its knowledge and expertise accumulated through the construction and delivery of more than 80 very large LPG carriers and midsize LPG/ammonia carriers.

The PHOENIX HARMONIA achieves enhanced operating performance by increasing the capacity of the cargo tank to 87,000m³, up from the 83,000m³ of earlier LPG carriers, and engineering improvements have resulted in enhanced fuel efficiency. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding applied its technologies in gas handling to develop a new system capable of using LPG in the cargo tank as fuel to propel the ship. This ability to secure LPG fuel from the cargo tank reduces equipment needed on deck and ensures flexibility during loading at the LPG terminal. The PHOENIX HARMONIA is one of the largest vessels of its type capable of carrying ammonia, in anticipation of future demand growth in transport of large volumes of ammonia, which is a fuel that emits no CO2 during combustion.

