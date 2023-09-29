2023 September 29 12:14

Development Way arrives at Nakhodka Bay to start construction of chemical terminal

Image source: project website

Nakhodka Fertilizer Plant



Development Way arrives at the port of Nakhodka to start the construction of a chemical terminal, says Nakhodka Fertilizer Plant (NFP), the project investor. The terminal will serve as a point for shipment of products supplied from the plant directly to tankers by a pipeline. Installation of piles will begin soon.



“The main part of the terminal structure is its pile foundation located partly on the shore and partly in the sea. Its construction is among the most important phases since reliability of the entire construction depends on correct assembling,” said Nikolay Kononov, head of the Terminal Construction Department.



Assessment of environmental risks was held prior to the terminal construction. The study findings confirmed that the impact of the future terminal on the environment complies with the permissible standards.



The project earlier obtained state environmental approval and was approved by the Primorye Department of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency). All the research findings have been presented to the citizens.

Next year, NFP specialists will release aquatic organisms into the water area of the Sea of Japan.



Under the project, Nakhodka Fertilizer Plant is going to produce 1.8 million tonnes of methanol (upon completion of phase 1) and 3 million tonnes of carbamide (phase 2).