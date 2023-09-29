2023 September 29 12:51

MacGregor to deliver a large order of RoRo equipment for two of the world´s first Pure Car and Truck Carriers using methanol

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been chosen to deliver RoRo equipment for two of the world's first methanol-fueled Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC) for China Merchant Energy Shipping to be built at China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. in China, according to the company's release.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2023 third quarter orders. The vessels are to be delivered to the owner between the third and fourth quarter of 2025.

MacGregor´s scope of supply is to design and deliver the key components consisting of external and internal ramps, covers, electrically operated doors, and liftable car decks, as well as installation support.

