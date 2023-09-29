2023 September 29 09:13

MAN Energy Solutions receives an order from China Merchants Heavy Industry for six methanol GenSets

China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) has ordered six small-bore, seven-cylinder 21/31DF-M, methanol-burning GenSets in connection with the construction of 2 × 9,300 ceu (car equivalent units) PCTCs for China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES). The business represents the very first order for the new methanol-powered, MAN four-stroke GenSet. MAN Energy Solutions’ licensee, CMP, will build the engines in China with first delivery due in Q1, 2025.

The 3 × 7L21/31DF-M GenSets aboard each of the two vessels will accompany an MAN B&W 7S60ME-LGIM (-Liquid Gas Injection Methanol) main engine previously ordered by CMHI in May 2023. Vessel delivery is set respectively for 2025 and 2026, and the contract includes an option for another four vessels.

The 21/31DF-M is based on a simple port fuel-injection concept that optimises reliability, while simultaneously minimising capital-outlay time. The foundation for the new L21/31DF-M GenSet is the existing L21/31 GenSet, which has accumulated more than 55 million operating hours with thousands of engines in service. Furthermore, the L21/31DF-M power range spans 1,000–1,980 kW, which makes it suitable for most merchant vessels.



