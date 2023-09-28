2023 September 28 14:25

Sakhalin Energy enters into tripartite safety and security agreement

Image source: Sakhalin Energy

A tripartite agreement on joint actions aimed to ensure safe and secure operations in the Sea of Okhotsk was signed on the first day of the Sakhalin Oil and Gas Far Eastern Energy Forum on 27 September 2023, according to Sakhalin Energy.

The document provides for establishing an integrated system of preparation and response to natural and human-induced emergencies. The agreement was signed by Andrey Oleinikov, Managing Director of Sakhalin Energy LLC, Valery Guryanov, General Director of Gazprom Dobycha Shelf Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk LLC, and Dmitry Braytsev, Director of the Sakhalin Branch of Gazprom Invest LLC.

The ceremony was attended by Valery Limarenko, Governor of Sakhalin Oblast, Sergey Menshikov, Member of the Gazprom Management Committee and the Head of Gazprom Department, and Roman Dashkov, Chief Executive Officer of Sakhalin Energy.

"The water area of Sakhalin Island is unique and sensitive. Our priority task is to assure that our presence does no damage to the marine ecosystem, which requires all participants of offshore projects to take concerted actions based on common standards of prompt response to production and process risks as developed in view of the best international and Russian practices” said Roman Dashkov emphasising the special significance of the document.

As part of the agreement’s implementation, the parties intend to undertake a number of activities aimed at improving and updating the legal, regulatory and methodological framework, developing joint emergency response algorithms, including joint exercises.

Valery Limarenko commented that "oil and gas companies operating in Sakhalin have demonstrated the highest level of environmental and social responsibility for many years. As a representative of the Sakhalin Oblast Government I welcome cooperation and sharing experience in this area".